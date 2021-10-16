Venus (XVS) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Venus has a market capitalization of $322.43 million and approximately $23.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $28.48 or 0.00046974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,818.68 or 1.00330702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $458.61 or 0.00756560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,323,226 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

