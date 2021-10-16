Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,759,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter.

