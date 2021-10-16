Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

