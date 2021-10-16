Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 212.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.75. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $209.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000.

