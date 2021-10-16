Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 212.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VTHR stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.75. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $209.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.