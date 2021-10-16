Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.76% of SL Green Realty worth $819,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLG stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.