Vanguard Group Inc. Has $709.46 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods worth $709,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $42,903,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 58,898.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

