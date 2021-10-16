Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,192,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SLM worth $757,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.