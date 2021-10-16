Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $791,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

