Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 18,787 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of Amedisys worth $769,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.82 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

