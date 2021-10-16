Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

