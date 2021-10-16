Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.