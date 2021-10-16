Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of VALN stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
