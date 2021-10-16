Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

