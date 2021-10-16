Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 85.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.36. Valeura Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48).

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 17 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.41 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

