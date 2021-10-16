Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 85.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.36. Valeura Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48).
Valeura Energy Company Profile
