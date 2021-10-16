UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

