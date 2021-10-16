USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -1,166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2,333.3%.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USA Compression Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.