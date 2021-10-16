Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,796 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.55% of Universal Display worth $162,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,621.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.28. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

