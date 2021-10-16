UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.650-$18.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $18.65-18.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $428.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $433.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day moving average is $405.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.75.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

