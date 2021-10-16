United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $23.29 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 572.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

