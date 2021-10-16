United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,108 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 931,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,643,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 690,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 614,449 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

