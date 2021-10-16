United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $628.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.38 and a 200-day moving average of $538.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.74.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

