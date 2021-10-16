United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 15,610 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $144.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

