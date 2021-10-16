United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UBOH opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

In related news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

