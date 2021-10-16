Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.
NYSE UNP opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.92. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
