Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.92. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.