UniMex Network Market Capitalization Achieves $6.38 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $39,821.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00111199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,689.97 or 0.99578511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.69 or 0.06362413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

