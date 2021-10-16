Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976,603 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

