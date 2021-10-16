Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMPQ. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Umpqua by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

