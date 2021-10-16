Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00060551 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

