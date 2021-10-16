UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 428.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 765,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 620,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $17,988,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

