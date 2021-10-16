UBS Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

FRA KGX opened at €85.54 ($100.64) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.69.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

