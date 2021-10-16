UBS Group Begins Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.