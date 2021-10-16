Ubex (UBEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $692,547.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $692,547.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00301492 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

