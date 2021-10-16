U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,158,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

