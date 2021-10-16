Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 933.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 182,163 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyme Technologies news, Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $82,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,914,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110,354.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,950 shares of company stock valued at $694,187. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYME opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

