TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.23. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).
About TwentyFour Income Fund
