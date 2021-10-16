TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.23. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

