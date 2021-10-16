Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

