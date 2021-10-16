Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.51.

PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.89.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

