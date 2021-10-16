Truist Increases Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

