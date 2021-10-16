Truist Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $185.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price decreased by Truist from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.64.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.23. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.74 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

