Truegame (TGAME) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $135,024.07 and $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00205934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00093954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

