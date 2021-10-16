TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $230,550.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $230,550.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

