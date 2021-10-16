TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.92

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 7588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

