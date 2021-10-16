TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,713 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,112,186 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after buying an additional 641,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 646,176 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $37.86 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.