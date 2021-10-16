Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATVC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $11,446,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

