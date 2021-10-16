Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

