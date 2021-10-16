Trexquant Investment LP Sells 140,979 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,979 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $513.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

