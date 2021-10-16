Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $135,000 Investment in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -2.06. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

CNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Centogene Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.