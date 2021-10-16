Trexquant Investment LP Invests $161,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Veru by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.59 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a PE ratio of -858.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

