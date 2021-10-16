Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 13,901 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $263.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

