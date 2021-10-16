TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $26.55 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $733.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FMR LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TransMedics Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.