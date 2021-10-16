Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TCI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

